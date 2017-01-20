Coyote Ugly To Open New Location In Fort Worth

January 20, 2017 5:26 AM
Filed Under: Bar, coyote ugly, Dallas, DFW, film, Fort Worth, local, movie, Opening

The chain of Coyote Ugly saloons will finally have a stop in North Texas.  Announced they were coming to the Metroplex in 2015, Coyote Ugly will officially open in Cowtown February 8th in the West 7th area.

Coyote Ugly launched in 1993 in New York City, and has become a worldwide phenomenon when its bartenders became known for dancing on top of the bar.  The bar was immortalized in a 2000 film starring Tyra Banks, LeAnn Rimes, and Maria Bello.

 

Founder Liliana ‘Lil’ Lovell said in a press release, “With the wild success of our bars in Austin and San Antonio, we think Fort Worth is perfect for our brand of bar.  So get your boots ready, Fort Worth, and be sure to partake in the full Coyote Ugly experience – that means getting up on the bar and joining the show!”

Via DFW.com 

