Dad Narrates Daughter’s Makeup Tutorial and It’s Hilarious

January 20, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: makeup, Tutorials, voiceover, Youtube

First off, let’s give this dad some kudos for trying. He really tried. If you know anything about online makeup tutorials it’s that it’s all the craze right now. Of the many popular makeup artists with their own YouTube channels is Sophie Adler, a Canadian makeup artist.

This makeup tutorial was a bit different though. Her dad decided to narrate it and boy is it hilarious.

Of the terms Sophie’s dad used throughout the video, we were able to pull a few:

“Tangerine” = makeup sponge

“Snow” = white eyeshadow

“Box of chocolates” = eyeshadow palette

And our personal favorite:

“Sun in a dish” = highlighter

While these names might seem far out, we totally get it, Dad.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live