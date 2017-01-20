Dad Narrates Daughter’s Makeup Tutorial and It’s Hilarious

First off, let’s give this dad some kudos for trying. He really tried. If you know anything about online makeup tutorials it’s that it’s all the craze right now. Of the many popular makeup artists with their own YouTube channels is Sophie Adler, a Canadian makeup artist.

This makeup tutorial was a bit different though. Her dad decided to narrate it and boy is it hilarious.

Of the terms Sophie’s dad used throughout the video, we were able to pull a few:

“Tangerine” = makeup sponge

“Snow” = white eyeshadow

“Box of chocolates” = eyeshadow palette

And our personal favorite:

“Sun in a dish” = highlighter

While these names might seem far out, we totally get it, Dad.