Dallas Grilled Cheese Company Offering $1 Grilled Cheese And $1 Beers Today

Last year, Oak Cliff’s Dallas Grilled Cheese Company celebrated their one-year anniversary by offering its customers $1 grilled cheese sandwiches and $1 beers. Mack Simpson, creative director for the restaurant, admits that it was a “stupid” idea, and they got “crushed.” The idea was so stupid, they’ve decided to do it again.

Today, and today only, in celebration of National Cheese Lover’s Day as well as their second anniversary, the restaurant will once again offer $1 grilled cheese sandwiches and $1 Deep Ellum Brewing Co. Dallas Blonde beers.

Simpson told Guide Live, “We’re certain you’ll enjoy your visit, and perhaps give us more runway to be just as cheese-stupid going into our third year.” The deal begins at 11am and the dollar goods will be available until 10pm.

Via Guide Live