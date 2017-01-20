Did You Know Japan Had Their Very Own Westworld Theme Park

Did you watch HBO’s hit series Westworld? It’s a great show, we highly recommend it, however, it might confirm your belief that robots are going to take over the world.

The show is about a theme park that gives you the experience of the Wild West. The park is filled with robots who take you on different adventures. You can rob a bank, hang at the saloon, visit a prostitute, or even kill a robot as if it was a real person.

Now Westworld is a TV show, but apparently it was once a real place. Japan, at one point in time, had their very own Westworld. It was originally called Kinugawa Family Ranch, but later changed to Western Village.

The park has been close since 2006, but that didn’t stop photographer Lee Chapman from sneaking in for a few pictures. If you thought the idea of a robot theme park was creepy, Chapman’s photos of the dilapidated park will give you nightmares. You can see those pics HERE.

We also found this video tour of the abandoned park…

And a few more pics that look a little more normal…

And you thought the Chuck E. Cheese music show was creepy!