Ellen DeGeneres Just Broke People’s Choice Award History

On Wednesday night Ellen DeGeneres shattered People’s Choice award history. DeGeneres was nominated for three awards, for favorite animated movie voice, favorite daytime TV host, and favorite comedic collaboration.

She only needed one to break the record but by the end of the night Ellen walked away with all three awards. They were all presented to her by Justin Timberlake, putting her total award count at 20.

This came on the heels of another huge accomplishment when Ellen received a Medal of Freedom from Obama to honor her work in the LGBT community.

Via Pop Sugar