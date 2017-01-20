Ellen DeGeneres Just Broke People’s Choice Award History

January 20, 2017 4:53 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 1037, Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Timberlake, medal of freedom, People's Choice Awards

On Wednesday night Ellen DeGeneres shattered People’s Choice award history. DeGeneres was nominated for three awards, for favorite animated movie voice, favorite daytime TV host, and favorite comedic collaboration.

She only needed one to break the record but by the end of the night Ellen walked away with all three awards. They were all presented to her by Justin Timberlake, putting her total award count at 20.

This came on the heels of another huge accomplishment when Ellen received a Medal of Freedom from Obama to honor her work in the LGBT community.

Via Pop Sugar

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live