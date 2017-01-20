Jackie Evancho Prepares for Her Big Inaguration Gig

January 20, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jackie Evancho

By Robyn Collins

America’s Got Talent singer Jackie Evancho is just hours from singing the National Anthem at arguably the biggest gig she’s had so far.

The 16-year-old light opera singer has been preparing for her performance on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as part of the festivities celebrating the inauguration of the nation’s 45th president.

Evancho has faced backlash from LGBTQ activists over her decision to sing at the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and his Vice President-elect, Mike Pence. Pence signed a religious freedom act into law while Governor of Indiana that many viewed as hostile to the LGBTQ community, according to Billboard.

The singer announced she has recorded all three songs she’ll perform this weekend, and that proceeds will be going to charities in support of her transgender sister, Juliet.

On Thursday (Jan. 19) she posted a few shots of her rehearsals for the big day, writing in one
“I’m here! #inauguration #NationalAnthem.”

Im here! #inauguration #NationalAnthem

A photo posted by Jackie Evancho (@officialjackieevancho) on

Amazing view walking out of the Capital building! #inauguration #NationalAnthem

A video posted by Jackie Evancho (@officialjackieevancho) on

Evancho warms up for the big event singing “Somewhere” at the Candlelight Ball on Thursday night.

Im a singer. Thats what i do. 🇺🇸 #inauguration #candlelightball

A video posted by Jackie Evancho (@officialjackieevancho) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live