Justin Timberlake Rumored To Star In Reboot Of “White Men Can’t Jump”

The 1992 classic White Men Can’t Jump is getting a reboot. Producer Kenya Barris is developing the picture, with NFL star Ryan Kalil, and NBA star Blake Griffin set to produce; unfortunately, Blake is not scheduled to appear in the picture.

One actor who is rumored to be in the film, though, is avid-basketball fan Justin Timberlake. Timberlake is rumored to be in the role made famous by Woody Harrelson. An insider told TerezOwens.com, “Justin is thrilled to be included in the short list of actors, he’s pumped about being in a basketball flick, and he’s a pretty good player himself.”

Check out some of Timberlake skills on the basketball court below!

