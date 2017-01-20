Justin Timberlake Rumored To Star In Reboot Of “White Men Can’t Jump”

January 20, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: blake griffin, film, Justin Timberlake, movie, Reboot, Wesley Snipes, white men cant jump, Woody Harrelson

The 1992 classic White Men Can’t Jump is getting a reboot.  Producer Kenya Barris is developing the picture, with NFL star Ryan Kalil, and NBA star Blake Griffin set to produce; unfortunately, Blake is not scheduled to appear in the picture.

One actor who is rumored to be in the film, though, is avid-basketball fan Justin Timberlake.  Timberlake is rumored to be in the role made famous by Woody Harrelson.  An insider told TerezOwens.com, “Justin is thrilled to be included in the short list of actors, he’s pumped about being in a basketball flick, and he’s a pretty good player himself.”

Check out some of Timberlake skills on the basketball court below!

Via TerezOwens

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live