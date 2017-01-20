Milwaukee Sheriff Arrests Man Who Disapproved Of His Cowboys Jersey

January 20, 2017 8:18 AM
Dan Black has filed a complaint with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office after he says he was illegally detained by Sheriff David Clarke Jr. after a flight the two men shared.

Black allegedly expressed severe disapproval at Clarke wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, especially since the flight was on the same day the Cowboys and Packers met in the playoffs last Sunday.  When the flight landed, Black was escorted out of the airport by multiple officers and taken into questioning.

Clarke responded to the complaint, commenting that the “next time he or anyone else pulls this stunt on a plane they may get knocked out.”

Via Mediaite

