Remote Island Looking for Caretakers

January 20, 2017 10:25 AM By Sybil Summers
Wanna get away – like really away?

I’m guessing there will be thousands of applications.

There’s a remote island in Tasmania calling your name. And you’ll get a house to live in and a job.

Yep, the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service is looking for couples to apply to be caretakers of Maatsuyker Island, a 460-acre island located 6 miles off the coast of Tasmania.

The job requires you to live on the island for six months, from March to September or September to March, for the next two years.

The only drawbacks? No TV or Internet … and you can’t leave the island unless there is an emergency.

Application is here.

