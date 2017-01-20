The Top 30 Movies Coming In 2017

No doubt 2016 was a great year to be a movie buff, but 2017 promises to deliver only bigger and better features.

In 2017, we will have the next installments in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars stories, the birth of a new Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the conclusion of the Resident Evil franchise.

The live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast hits theaters in March, and The Fate & the Furious, the eighth installment of Fast & the Furious, the first full picture after the death of Paul Walker, comes out April 14.

And in their ongoing battle with Marvel, DC will see the release of Wonder Woman June 2, and Justice League November 17.

Check out a full preview of the top 30 films of 2017 below!

Via Looper