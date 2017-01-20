The US Army Flies Giant Star-Wars Like Hoverbike Prototype

January 20, 2017 12:55 PM
A hoverbike that looks like something out of a Star Wars film has been marked as one of US Army’s coolest innovations. The Army Research Laboratory and industry partners showed off the flying capabilities of a rectangular-shaped quadcopter during a visit from Department of Defense officials earlier this month.

This hoverbike vehicle may one day make it possible for soldiers on the battlefield to restock and receive supplies more rapidly. Developers see a future where this quadcopter can fly both low to the ground or at thousands of feet with speeds of 60 miles per hour or more.

Tim Vong, associate chief of ARL’s Protection Division, stated in an interview with the Army, “We’re also looking to integrate advanced intelligent navigation and mission planning. We’re looking to end up with a modular, stable platform that can be used for even more dynamic and challenging missions.”

