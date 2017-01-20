Universal Cancels Premiere Of “A Dog’s Purpose” Amidst Animal Abuse Controversy

After video surfaced of potential animal abuse on set of the film, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have made the decision to cancel the premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, which was supposed to take place this weekend in Los Angeles.

Universal and Amblin issued a statement yesterday saying, “Because Amblin’s review into the edited video released yesterday is still ongoing, distributor Universal Pictures has decided it is in the best interest of A Dog’s Purpose to cancel this weekend’s premiere and press junket. Amblin and Universal do not want anything to overshadow this film that celebrates the relationship between humans and animals.” They also wanted to reassure that although the footage looks bad, no animals were harmed in the production of the film. The statement continued, “Since the emergence of the footage, Amblin has engaged with many associated with the production of the film, including safety personnel, trainers and stunt coordinators as part of their in-depth review. While we are all disheartened by the appearance of an animal in distress, everyone has assured us that Hercules the German Shepherd was not harmed throughout the filmmaking.”

PETA has called for a boycott of the film, and is pushing for the director of the Amblin production, Lasse Hallstrom, and producer Gavin Polone to vow to never work with animals again. Actor Josh Gad, who voices Bailey in the film, released a statement on Twitter commenting on his association with the picture:

A Dog’s Purpose is scheduled for wide release January 27th.

Via The Hollywood Reporter