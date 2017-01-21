Did You See George W. Bush Wrestling With His Plastic Rain Poncho At Trump’s Inauguration?

January 21, 2017 6:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Dick Cheney, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, inauguration, Poncho, President, Rain Slicker, Vice President

It was a little drizzly at yesterday’s Presidential Inauguration: but former President George W. Bush was well covered.

Kind of.

Go ahead and watch the video above.  You’ll see G.W. wrestling with his poncho to protect himself from the rain.  At one point, it looked like the slicker hit former Vice President Dick Cheney in the head (at least both of them got a good laugh out of it)!

All kidding aside, it was pretty cool to have something so light going on yesterday…when a lot of it got pretty heavy.

We love you, George W., and we’re proud to have you living with us in the DFW Metroplex!

