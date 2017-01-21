Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Khloe Kardashian shut down pregnancy rumors while enjoying a date night with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on Friday night.

The Revenge Body host, shared a series of Snapchats drinking red wine while at a restaurant with boyfriend and another unidentified friend days after reports claimed she was pregnant with her first child. In one instance, Kardashian even swirled a large wine glass and joked, “I wonder if Tristan wants to get me drunk based off of the size [of this] glass of wine.” She also posted a clip of Thompson dancing while holding his own wine glass. “Wine life,” he said.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Khloe finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom last month, recently stated during an interview with Extra that she hopes Thompson is “the one.”

Whatever the rumors, we’re just happy our girl is happy.