Watch President Donald Trump ﻿& First Lady Melania Trump’s First Dance

It was a long day for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump yesterday. But not too long that they didn’t get a chance to share their first dance as President and First Lady (in front of an audience watching their every move: no pressure!).

Appropriately, they cut the floor to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” at the Liberty Ball last night. Nickie Conley, Erin Boehme and Jason Eskridge (a trio of Nashville-based singers) serenaded the couple with the classic.

As you’ll see in the video above, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen joined the Trumps on the stage after a few minutes (which apparently wasn’t planned).

Source: TMZ

