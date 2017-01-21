Watch President Donald Trump ﻿& First Lady Melania Trump’s First Dance

January 21, 2017 6:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Erin Boehme, First Lady Melania Trump, Frank Sinatra, Jason Eskridge, Karen Pence, Liberty Ball, My way, Nickie Conley, President Donald Trump, TMZ, Vice President Mike Pence

It was a long day for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump yesterday.  But not too long that they didn’t get a chance to share their first dance as President and First Lady (in front of an audience watching their every move: no pressure!).

Appropriately, they cut the floor to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” at the Liberty Ball last night.  Nickie Conley, Erin Boehme and Jason Eskridge (a trio of Nashville-based singers) serenaded the couple with the classic.

As you’ll see in the video above, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen joined the Trumps on the stage after a few minutes (which apparently wasn’t planned).

Source: TMZ

