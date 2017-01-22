Farmer Brings Two Alpacas And A Llama To Protest Of Trump Inauguration

Ethan Abbott certainly stood out from the thousands of people who brought sings and chants to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as our president. Abbott escorted two alpacas, a llama, and a dove to DC’s Chinatown in order to remind people the need to “take back our farms and our food.”

This protester, in Chinatown, has a Go-Pro hat, a bullhorn, and three llamas pic.twitter.com/CvoRmFipTj — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) January 20, 2017

I expected to see pro-Trump supporters and protesters on #InaugurationDay. But llamas? Here's why this farmer is protesting: pic.twitter.com/o8ne5ZHy8s — Sara Salman (@sara_salman) January 20, 2017

The animals, named Thaddeus, Shay, and Tragically Cute certainly made an impact. Abbott wanted to make sure the new administration know that “It’s time we get corporate money out of our government, out of our farms, out of our food, out of our families, out of our freedom,” as he told CGTN America.

Meet Ethan Abbott who brought two alpacas, a llama, & a bird for the #inauguration to "take back our farms…and freedom" pic.twitter.com/6fAnDB8G3U — Ryan Lovelace (@LovelaceRyanD) January 20, 2017

Llamas out and about to demonstrate in favor of better trade policies that help people pic.twitter.com/CgBULzEzEM — Ben Piven (@benpiven) January 20, 2017

Via Buzzfeed