Yordano Ventura, pitcher for the Kansas City Royals, died on Sunday in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. This happened on the same day that form er MLB player Andy Marte, who played with the Braves, Red Sox, Indians, and the Arizona Diamondbacks also died in a crash in the same country.

Ventura started Marte’s last game with the Diamondbacks in 2014.

Marte was 33 and Ventura was 25 years old at the time of their passing.

Via TMZ