ATTN: The 1975 Plot Headlining North American Tour

The 1975 are currently nominated for two Brit Awards – British Album of the Year (for I Like it When You Sleep) and British Group at the 2017 ceremony, which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22nd. With I Like it When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It hitting number one of the U.S. album charts, the North American Tour this spring will be a highly anticipated one.
The 1975 Tour Dates
April 9 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
April 11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Patio 2 Auditorio Telmex
April 12 – Monterey, MX @ Auditorio Banamex
April 15 – Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center
April 17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
April 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
April 19 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
April 21 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
April 22 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
April 23 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
April 25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
April 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
May 1 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
May 3 – Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena
May 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
May 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
May 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 12 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
May 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
May 17 – St Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
May 19 – Lancaster, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
May 22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
May 23 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
May 25 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
May 26 – Montreal, QC @ Plaine des Jeux (Parc Jean Drapeau)
May 26-28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
May 28 – Glens Falls, NY @ Glens Falls Civic Center
May 30 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
May 31 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
June 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (SOLD OUT)
June 3 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
June 2-4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival