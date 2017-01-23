ATTN: The 1975 Plot Headlining North American Tour

Hold on to your seat, The 1975 just announced a headlining North American tour this spring in support of their second album, I Like it When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It. The British quartet will open up the tour with a series of dates in Mexico April 9th before hitting dates in the U.S. and Canada.

The 1975 are currently nominated for two Brit Awards – British Album of the Year (for I Like it When You Sleep) and British Group at the 2017 ceremony, which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22nd. With I Like it When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It hitting number one of the U.S. album charts, the North American Tour this spring will be a highly anticipated one.

The 1975 Tour Dates

April 9 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

April 11 – Guadalajara, MX @ Patio 2 Auditorio Telmex

April 12 – Monterey, MX @ Auditorio Banamex

April 15 – Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center

April 17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

April 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

April 19 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

April 21 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

April 22 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

April 23 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

April 25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

April 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

May 1 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 3 – Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena

May 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

May 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

May 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 12 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

May 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

May 17 – St Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

May 19 – Lancaster, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

May 22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 23 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

May 25 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

May 26 – Montreal, QC @ Plaine des Jeux (Parc Jean Drapeau)

May 26-28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

May 28 – Glens Falls, NY @ Glens Falls Civic Center

May 30 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

May 31 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

June 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (SOLD OUT)

June 3 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

June 2-4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival