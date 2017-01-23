Celeb Baker Claims Trump Party Ripped Off His Cake Baked For Obama Inaguration

Duff Goldman is a celebrity chef and baker, having been featured on Food Network’s Ace of Cakes as well as Duff Till Dawn. In 2013, he baked a cake masterpiece for President Barack Obama’s inaugural celebrations.

During last friday’s inauguration of President Trump, Goldman noticed that his 2013 cake bared a lot of similarities to the cake used by President Trump.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

To be honest, the cakes do look incredibly similar, including the number of layers, color palette and icing details.

This probably would not be that big a deal had Melania Trump famously delivered a speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention that lifted lines almost directly from a speech previously given by Michelle Obama.

The event planners from the ceremony have offered no comment on the cakes, or where they drew inspiration from.

Via Seventeen