Celeb Baker Claims Trump Party Ripped Off His Cake Baked For Obama Inaguration

January 23, 2017 9:05 AM
Duff Goldman is a celebrity chef and baker, having been featured on Food Network’s Ace of Cakes as well as  Duff Till Dawn.  In 2013, he baked a cake masterpiece for President Barack Obama’s inaugural celebrations.

During last friday’s inauguration of President Trump, Goldman noticed that his 2013 cake bared a lot of similarities to the cake used by President Trump.

To be honest, the cakes do look incredibly similar, including the number of layers, color palette and icing details.

This probably would not be that big a deal had Melania Trump famously delivered a speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention that lifted lines almost directly from a speech previously given by Michelle Obama.

The event planners from the ceremony have offered no comment on the cakes, or where they drew inspiration from.

