Michael Skupin, a former ‘Survivor’ contestant is now a registered sex offender. While authorities were investigation his involvement in a Ponzi scheme police found evidence of child pornography on his computer.

Skupin was sentenced to up 4 years in prison. Once on parole he has to adhere to certain conditions:

No contact with any minors, staying 1,000 feet away from all schools, no owning or using a computer and random drug and alcohol testing.

Via TMZ