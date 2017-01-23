Fort Worth Stock Show Goes Pink In Support Of Susan G. Komen

Tomorrow, the Fort Worth Stock Show is going all pink in support of breast cancer research.

Guests are encouraged to wear pink to support breast cancer survivors, and 50% of all the tickets sold and ground admission receipts will go to support Susan G. Komen of Greater Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Stock Show Goes Pink is Jan. 24th. Do you have your tickets? Get them now! https://t.co/r86uN3eF99 pic.twitter.com/xQmojjcKul — Komen Greater FW (@KomenGreaterFW) December 20, 2016

Also, survivor of breast cancer receive free rodeo or grounds admission tickets all day!

Combining my two favorite colors and groups at Fort Worth rodeo. Stock Show goes pink @FrogsFortheCure @SusanGKomen pic.twitter.com/BIShYWrFNX — Ann Louden (@alouden1) January 28, 2015

For more information, and for a full list of events scheduled throughout the day, check out Susan G Komen Greater Fort Worth’s website HERE.

