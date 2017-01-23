Justin Bieber Throws Major Shade At The Weeknd And Selena Gomez, Calls Relationship A Publicity Stunt

January 23, 2017 5:15 AM
Filed Under: Biebs, Couple, Diss, Justin Bieber, music, relationship, Selena Gomez, Shade, The Weeknd

Justin Bieber has made his true feelings on the current budding relationship between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd very clear.

He previously told TMZ he feels that Gomez is merely using The Weeknd only as a publicity stunt to promote her new music, which he feels she did to him when they dated on and off from 2011 to 2014.

Well, start adding more flames to the fire.

Over the weekend, a TMZ cameraman caught up with the Biebs, and asked him if he ever listens to The Weeknd’s music.  Bieber answered, “Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song.  That s–t’s wack.”

Via NY Daily News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live