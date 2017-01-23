Malia Obama To Intern In Hollywood Before Heading To College

January 23, 2017 7:43 AM
The elder daughter of former president Barack Obama has just landed a highly sought after-internship.

Malia has been on a  year-long sabbatical from education between her transition from high school to college, and beginning in February, will intern for Academy Award winning producer Harvey Weinstein.

Malia will work in The Weinstein Company’s New York office for a few months, most likely in the company’s marketing or development department.  This won’t be Malia’s first escapade into the entertainment industry.  In 2015, she interned on HBO’s Girls, and the year before worked on the CBS sci-fi series Extant, which starred Halle Berry.

Weinstein has been a long, ardent supporter of the Obama administration, regularly donating to liberal causes and Obama’s campaign, and hosting plenty of fundraisers inside his Westport, Connecticut home.

Malia had previously interned at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and at a fashion house.

Via Huffington Post

