OMG! Troy Aikman & Jay Z. Could Be Twins

Warning. The image you are about to see will blow your mind.

Humor us for a second, think about Troy Aikman. Think about his face…what he looks like. Now, think about Jay Z. Think about the features of his face. Do Troy Aikman and Jay Z. look alike?

Still don’t see the similarities? Then you haven’t seen this side by side comparison of the former football player and the rapper.

Is Troy Aikman the white Jay-Z or is Jay-Z the black Troy Aikman? pic.twitter.com/z8z19KFlZg — mikeynerd (@mikeynerd) January 23, 2017

OMG! Their lips are the same. Their nose is the same. Their eyes are the same. Their hairlines even match up! This is crazy.