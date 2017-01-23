Ravens Owner Says NFL Games Need Fewer Commercials

January 23, 2017 9:39 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Commericals, NFL, Ravens, Steve Bisciotie

No secret that football ratings took a turn downward this season. Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has now said what we’re ALL saying: limit the commercials!

Even Super Bowl commercials. Do we really anticipate those creative spots with the same enthusiasm as days gone by? Especially when they’re previewed on YouTube the week before.

“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that nobody wants to see two minutes of commercials, come back, kick the ball and then go to a minute-and-a-half of commercials. I’ve thought that was absurd since I was 20 years old,” said Bisciotti in an interview on the Baltamore Raven’s website.

Over the past 20 years, the average length of the Super Bowl broadcast has been 3 hours and 35 minutes.

What do you think? Are their too many commercials in NFL games?

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live