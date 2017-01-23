The Dallas Stars Troll Trump With 1.5 Million In Attendance

January 23, 2017 11:01 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: alternative facts, Dallas Stars, Donald Trump, inauguration numbers, politics, President, sean spicer, trolling

Well, it’s only been a few days since President Trump took over the oval office and we already have our first controversy.

Based on where you get your story from, Trump’s inauguration was the most attended inauguration of all time. In addition to accusing the press of false reporting, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, went through the “facts.” Spicer said…

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period. Both in person and in or around the globe.”

The President himself even chimed in with his own numbers. Trump said…

“The field was…it looked like a million, a million and a half people.”

So here’s what we know to be truthful at this point. The Metro system in Washington D.C. clocked 193,000 riders by 11AM on Friday. For President Obama, in 2009, the number of clocked riders was 513,000. That’s quite a difference in rider numbers since Obama was estimated having around 1.8 million people at his 2009 inauguration.

Based on that, we can estimate that President Trump had around 700,000 or so people attending his inauguration.

Now that that’s out of the way, let’s talk about our beloved Dallas Stars, who trolled Trump on Friday night.

Normally, you don’t see a sports organization getting involved with politics. However, the Dallas Stars clearly saw an opportunity they just couldn’t pass up. During the game, the attendance appeared on the jumbotron. To everyone’s surprise, 1.5 million fans showed up to support the Dallas Stars!!!

Nicely done!

 

