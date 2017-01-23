This Tower Turns Smog Into High-End Jewelry

Talk about a return on investment. This smog-sucking tower turns compressed polluted air into high-end jewelry. How cool! The Smog Free Tower uses a technology that is similar to those of indoor air purifiers but is reinforced for outdoor use. Created specifically for parks, the seven-meter-tall system is lightweight and sports a very sculptural form. This giant vacuum cleaner runs on just 1,400 watts—no more electricity than a water boiler—using low-energy technology and LEDs to make the tower glow at night.

Let’s talk about the jewelry now. So each compressed smog cube used as the “jewel” contains smog filtered from 1,000 cubic meters of air. The jewelry can be purchased from their Kickstarter project online, which launched very recently. Possible future locations for the Smog Free Tower include Beijing, Mexico City, Paris, and Los Angeles.