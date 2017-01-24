Fast Food Employee Faces Felony Charge After Smearing Menstrual Blood On Customer’s Burger

January 24, 2017 6:41 AM
An arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Sky Juliett Samuel for intentionally serving contaminated food at her job at a Jack’s restaurant in Columbus, Mississippi.  Samuel faces a felony charge and up to five years in prison after she allegedly smeared saliva and menstrual blood on a cheeseburger which she handed to a customer.

A coworker of Samuel’s saw what she did, and told her mother.  She posted a long tirade on Facebook, where she said her daughter was fired by the restaurant after “reporting false claims.”

In a statement, Jack’s CEO Todd Bartmass said the employee who brought the contamination to light was fired who unspecified reasons, and two other employees who were on duty at the time were put on leave pending an investigation.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant has been turned over to investigators.

Via Huffington Post

