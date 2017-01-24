Fort Worth Man Shoves Guitar Down His Pants And Walks Out Of Store (Video)

Fort Worth police are looking for a man who they say shoved an expensive guitar down his pants and walked out of a Guitar Center store. Officer Tamara Valle told WFAA, “I mean who can stuff an entire guitar down their jacket and make it out of the store? It’s kind of hard to believe.”

Not something we see or hear about every day….. Man Steals Guitar. Stuffs Guitar in Pants#Wanted pic.twitter.com/4vXno5Ki5k — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 23, 2017

The store manager believes the suspect was in the store earlier and placed the guitar, a $1,700 tobacco Sunburst Fender, in a specific location where the view was obstructed by a display rack. The video does show enough of the guitar being shoved down his pants, though.

Guitar Center and their local management declined to comment on the situation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call robbery at 817-392-4616 and reference report 17-5593.

Via WFAA