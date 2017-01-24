Genius Boyfriend Orders His Girlfriend An Empty Pizza Box That Says “Whatever”

January 24, 2017 4:01 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: boyfriend, delivery, empty box, girlfriend, pizza, Whatever

Question: What do you want for dinner? Answer: Whatever.

Raise your hand if you are guilty of the “whatever” dinner answer. We’ve all done it, however, you might want to change your response because you might actually get what you ask for.

Meet the genius boyfriend who simply got tired of his girlfriend’s “whatever” response. The couple was ordering pizza for dinner, when the boyfriend decided he was going to teach her a lesson.

Now, when you order pizza online, at almost every restaurant there is a comment section for special instructions. This guy asked the pizza delivery person to send along an empty box with the word “whatever” written inside.

View post on imgur.com

Don’t worry it doesn’t look like his girlfriend is going to go hungry. We’re sure he’ll share that 16 inch BBQ Chicken pizza with her.

Sadly though, we don’t know if the pizza guy followed through on the request, but we’ll keep you posted if we find out.

