Fashion trends come and go with the wind, and 2017 is already off to a hot start with this latest makeup craze.

Called “holographic makeup,” the trend is sinpired by shiny,ย metallic, and space-like pinks, lilacs, blues and silver.

look at the amazing holographic lips @_aymal did on me today! love themโ„๏ธโœจ #myartistcommunityswitzerland #maccosmetics #macdouglasglatt #myartistcommunity #macplaylab #holographiclips #freckles A photo posted by cooh z (@coooooooooh) on Jan 6, 2017 at 9:13am PST

No idea where the inspiration came from, but all these looks are really cool! ย The colors!

Via Irish Examiner