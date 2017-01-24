Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance Could Be Most Expensive In History

January 24, 2017 5:10 AM
Filed Under: atlanta falcons, Big Game, football, Halftime, joanne, Lady Gaga, New England Patriot's, performance, Sports, Super Bowl

The NFL will often pay upwards of $10 million to produce its annual Super Bowl halftime performance, and just like her predecessors, Lady Gaga will not be paid a dime to perform.

Advertisers agree, however, that there is no better platform to promote yourself than the Super Bowl,  With over 200 million eyeballs glued to their screens, the exposure Lady Gaga will receive will surely make up for performing for free.  In fact, after Bruno Mars performed at the game three years ago, his album Unorthodox Jukebox shot from No. 7 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and the year before that, Beyoncé’s album 4 leapt 59% right after her performance.

The performances can range in cost to produce anywhere from $600,000 to $10 million, and the NFL will cover the total cost.

Via Forbes

