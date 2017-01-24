Lifetime Releases First Trailer For Britney Spears Biopic “Britney Ever After”

January 24, 2017 8:13 AM
Lifetime has just released the first trailer for the highly anticipated Britney Spears biopic Britney Ever After.

The movie, which will air Saturday, February 18th, and will, according to Lifetime, detail “the tumultuous story of pop icon Britney Spears’ rise to fame, fall from grace and eventual triumphant resurrection, firmly securing her position as one of the world’s greatest entertainers.”

Check out the trailer below!

By the way, if you have not had a chance to hear to it, you can listen to our entire exclusive interview with Britney HERE!

