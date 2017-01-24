New Cup Holder Designed to Drink Beer, Wine in Shower

Just a few weeks ago, news broke about a beer brewed specifically to be enjoyed in the shower.

But where to put it – in the caddy next to body wash bottle? Naaaah. A shower cup holder, but of course!

Sipcaddy, le porte boisson pour le bain, pour une détente optimale ! https://t.co/Exm9GEYMXW — Tribunal du net (@Letribunaldunet) December 29, 2016

The Sip Caddy features a suction cup that you attach to your shower wall and a little shelf that safely holds either a can or glass.

The manufacturer claims the Sip Caddy can hold up to seven pounds when applied correctly, which means your brew will be safe from spillage.

Would you like shampoo with that?