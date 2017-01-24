“Rings” Movie Crew Prank TV Store Customers With Creepy Girl Crawling Through The Screen

January 24, 2017 4:05 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: creepy girl, Prank, ring, Scary Movie, Screen, third installment, tv store

Do you like scary movies?

As you know, Rings, the much anticipated third installment of The Ring hits theaters next weekend. While Naomi Watts isn’t in this movie, it looks scary a H! It’ll never be as great as the original, no sequel is or ever will be.

However, you have to give the promoters some credit for their work. Instead of doing the typical media blast for the film, they took it a step further and brought that dang little girl to life! The crew took over a TV store to set up the ultimate prank on customers. Every TV is flashing the little girl from the movie.

What customers don’t know is that one TV is actually a fake. As soon as they turn their backs, that scary little monster comes crawling out of the television set. Sometimes she grabs them, other times she just stands next to people until they notice.

Awwwww pranks are mean and hilarious.

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now
Radio.com App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live