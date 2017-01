After her crippling loss to Amanda Nunes, the formerly undefeated UFC superstar went dark. Well, now she’s made her first appearance since the defeat.

Rousey and her boyfriend, Travis Browne, were spotted at a Los Vegas gun range where Rousey was reportedly applying for a concealed handgun permit.

She was seen shooting at the range, which is required for the permit. After the application goes through the fighter will have to wait around 90 days before her permit arrives in the mail.

Via TMZ