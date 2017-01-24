This Pocket-Sized Drone Will Change the Way You Take Selfies

Here’s a drone that’ll change the way you selfie in the future. Meet Selfly. A pocket-sized autonomous flying camera that not only takes selfies but also doubles up as a 9mm phone case. The neat part is that you can also operate the camera in real time on your phone. Dual functionality is the future!
Another similar but more expensive model compared to the Selfly is Hover. Recently featured on the Today Show, Hover comes with 4K video and 13MP photo and video capabilities. Starting price is $599.