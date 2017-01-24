This Pocket-Sized Drone Will Change the Way You Take Selfies

January 24, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Drone, Pocket-Sized, Selfie

Here’s a drone that’ll change the way you selfie in the future. Meet Selfly. A pocket-sized autonomous flying camera that not only takes selfies but also doubles up as a 9mm phone case. The neat part is that you can also operate the camera in real time on your phone. Dual functionality is the future!

Another similar but more expensive model compared to the Selfly is Hover. Recently featured on the Today Show, Hover comes with 4K video and 13MP photo and video capabilities. Starting price is $599.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live