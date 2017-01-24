Trump’s Inauguration Cake Was Made Of Styrofoam

President Trump’s inauguration day cake has been making the headlines this week. Why? Because it was an exact replica of President Obama’s cake from 2013. AND the story just keeps getting weirder.

The controversy started when Ace of Cakes star, Duff Goldman, tweeted out a picture of the cake he made for President Obama right next to the cake that was made for Donald Trump. The two cakes are identical.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

At first glance of Duff’s tweet, it seems he’s pretty annoyed that someone would copy his cake. Also, if you’ve ever seen Ace of Cakes, you’ll know that Duff’s bakery has no problem going after other bakeries who use his cake images on their websites and pass them off as their own creations. Naturally, you just assume that Duff might take on the White House.

Meanwhile, the Buttercream Bake Shop, did credit Duff for the cake. They also went on to tell the story about how they were asked by the White House committee to replicate the cake. The best part though is that all the proceeds from the cake are going to the Human Rights Campaign.

To make a long story, even longer…Duff was totally cool with the replica cake. Looks like they even Twitter hugged it out.

Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y'all. 🇺🇸 — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

Ok, so now that everyone is on board with the cake…the plot thickens. The cake was actually a fake. Apparently is was meant to be a prop. Only three inches of the “cake” was actually cake. It was just enough for both Trump and Pence to cut through. The rest was styrofoam. According to the baker, MacIsaac…

“It’s just a Styrofoam cake. It’s not for eating. I wasn’t expecting it to be seen on TV.”

The biggest offense in this story is that someone ordered a fake cake!