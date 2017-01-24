Trump’s Inauguration Cake Was Made Of Styrofoam

January 24, 2017 4:09 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Cake, inauguration, styrofoam, trump

President Trump’s inauguration day cake has been making the headlines this week. Why? Because it was an exact replica of President Obama’s cake from 2013. AND the story just keeps getting weirder.

The controversy started when Ace of Cakes star, Duff Goldman, tweeted out a picture of the cake he made for President Obama right next to the cake that was made for Donald Trump. The two cakes are identical.

At first glance of Duff’s tweet, it seems he’s pretty annoyed that someone would copy his cake. Also, if you’ve ever seen Ace of Cakes, you’ll know that Duff’s bakery has no problem going after other bakeries who use his cake images on their websites and pass them off as their own creations. Naturally, you just assume that Duff might take on the White House.

Meanwhile, the Buttercream Bake Shop, did credit Duff for the cake. They also went on to tell the story about how they were asked by the White House committee to replicate the cake. The best part though is that all the proceeds from the cake are going to the Human Rights Campaign.

Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night's inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else's work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama's inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it. Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years. Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve! (Check out Tuesday's Instagram post to see how much we were able to donate!)

A photo posted by Buttercream Bakeshop (@bttrcrmbakeshop) on

To make a long story, even longer…Duff was totally cool with the replica cake. Looks like they even Twitter hugged it out.

Ok, so now that everyone is on board with the cake…the plot thickens. The cake was actually a fake. Apparently is was meant to be a prop. Only three inches of the “cake” was actually cake. It was just enough for both Trump and Pence to cut through. The rest was styrofoam. According to the baker, MacIsaac…

“It’s just a Styrofoam cake. It’s not for eating. I wasn’t expecting it to be seen on TV.”

The biggest offense in this story is that someone ordered a fake cake!

More from Tanner Kloven
