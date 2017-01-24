Watch Justin Bieber Diss The Weeknd’s Music

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) made headlines earlier this month with reports that he is dating Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend. Bieber hasn’t been quiet about it either. He recently called The Weeknd’s music “wack.”

In a video provided courtesy of TMZ, you can hear a paparazzi ask Bieber if he could listen to The Weeknd’s music with which Bieber responded, “Hell no. That sh**’s wack.”

The Weeknd released his third studio album Starboy late November and just released his music video for “Party Monster”.