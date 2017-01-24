What If Every Diet Plan Was Honest In Their Advertising?

January 24, 2017 4:03 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: companies, David Rancken, Diet, New Years Resolution

How’s that New Year’s resolution coming along? As you can imagine, the majority of us are on diets, trying to get those extra Christmas pounds off.

No matter what diet you choose, there’s always a gimmick. Some hidden secret to success. So what if every famous diet had to be honest in their advertising?

You probably don’t want to hear these cold hard facts, but you need to know what you’re getting yourself in to. Roughly 108 million people are on diets in the United States. Sadly, 95% of those people will gain the weight back within 3 years.And to make matters worse, diet companies keep changing the rules on you so they can keep taking your money.

 

