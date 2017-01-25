ABC Digital Apologizes For Mistakenly Listing Amy Adams And Tom Hanks As Oscar Nominees

January 25, 2017 8:31 AM
The nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced yesterday morning, with La La Land securing the most nominations with 14.  With so many qualified movies and actors, there were bound to be some snubs, and unfortunately some mistakes.

On the official Oscars website, Amy Adams and Tom Hanks were listed as nominees for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, and unfortunately neither were nominated.

“This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website.  The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors.  We apologize to the Academy, press and fans for any confusion.”

Hanks already has two Oscars under his belt, so he’s probably not too upset, and Adams was not made aware she had been listed as a nominee until after the mistake had been corrected.

Fans of the two however, are furious at what they are calling an apparent snub for the two actors.

Via Hollywood Reporter

