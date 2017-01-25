Blac Chyna Waves White Flag After Attempting to Trademark New Moniker

It seems Blac Chyna has decided to wave white flag at Kardashian sisters after attempting to trademark her new moniker. Chyna, who’s real name is Angela Renee White, filed to legally change her name as ‘Angela Renee Kardashian.’ Blac Chyna is set to marry Rob Kardashian this summer and had planned to use her new name on social media and in her entertainment career.
The Kardashians took action and filed legal documents blocking the proposed name change. Firms representing the trio claimed the Kardashians would ‘suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill.’ However, Chyna appears to be waving a white flag after failing to file documents in response to the allegations.