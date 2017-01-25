Dan Aykroyd Pens Tribute To Former Fiancée, Carrie Fisher

The March 2017 issue of Empire magazine will contain a 24 page tribute to Carrie Fisher. The tribute include passages from many of her close friends, including her former Fiancée Dan Aykroyd.

In the touching tribute Aykroyd recalls the first time he met Carrie, “I met Carrie at Saturday Night Live. She and John Belushi became instant pals. I remember how much she made him laugh. Later, while filming Blues Brothers, Carrie and I fell in love and during the shoot she moved in with me.”

“Carrie embraced my friends and I was embraced in warmly human and Hollywood-glamorous emotional comfort, elegance and excitement,” Aykroyd wrote.

Aykroyd ended his tribute writing, “Carrie wasn’t shallow, we had a great time. She was also in love with Paul Simon. She married him but I hope she kept my ring.”

You can read his entire tribute to his former fiancée on Empire’s website right HERE.