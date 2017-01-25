Hurts Donuts Opens In Frisco To Overnight Campers And Free Doughnuts For A Year

Hurts Donut in Frisco opened early this morning to a long line of people who camped overnight trying to win free doughnuts for a year. This will be the 11th location in the country; the original opened a few years back in Missouri.

Owners Kas and Tim Clegg never made a doughnut prior to opening their first location. Like ever. 12 hours before the opening of their Missouri location, they made their first doughnut after watching some YouTube videos. They drained their personal bank account to $6, and just a few years later have a doughnut cult following.

Frisco began lining up outside the doors last night, buying into the hype the shop has cultivated the last few years. Hurst also streamed live video on Facebook, giving all of us a nice preview of the delectable treats we cannot wait to try.

For now, the shop will only sell regular sized doughnuts. Eventually, they will expand to selling doughnut holes and doughnut milkshakes, where any doughnut flavor is made into a milkshake, and served with a doughnut on top! And if none of that tickles your fancy, their”Fire in the Hole” doughnut is a doughnut hole filled with sweet cream cheese and jalapenos, and is topped with Sricha in the glaze.

Hurts Donut is located at 3228 Main St., Frisco, and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week all year-long, and offers 70 different varieties!

Via Guide Live