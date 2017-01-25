Hurts Donuts Opens In Frisco To Overnight Campers And Free Doughnuts For A Year

January 25, 2017 6:22 AM
Filed Under: Breakfast, Cookies, Dallas, delicious, DFW, Doughnuts, food, Frisco, hurts donut, local, sweet, Texas, treat

Hurts Donut in Frisco opened early this morning to a long line of people who camped overnight trying to win free doughnuts for a year.  This will be the 11th location in the country; the original opened a few years back in Missouri.

Owners Kas and Tim Clegg never made a doughnut prior to opening their first location.  Like ever.  12 hours before the opening of their Missouri location, they made their first doughnut after watching some YouTube videos.  They drained their personal bank account to $6, and just a few years later have a doughnut cult following.

Frisco began lining up outside the doors last night, buying into the hype the shop has cultivated the last few years.  Hurst also streamed live video on Facebook, giving all of us a nice preview of the delectable treats we cannot wait to try.

 

For now, the shop will only sell regular sized doughnuts.  Eventually, they will expand to selling doughnut holes and doughnut milkshakes, where any doughnut flavor is made into a milkshake, and served with a doughnut on top!  And if none of that tickles your fancy, their”Fire in the Hole” doughnut is a doughnut hole filled with sweet cream cheese and jalapenos, and is topped with Sricha in the glaze.

Hurts Donut is located at 3228 Main St., Frisco, and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week all year-long, and offers 70 different varieties!

Via Guide Live 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live