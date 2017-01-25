Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

Actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80.

The NY Daily News is reporting that the actress has battled diabetes for decades, and the announcement came from her publicist.

“A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,” her publicist Mara Buxbaum said.

According to the report,

Mary had been in a Connecticut hospital for more than a week and has battled diabetes for many years.

She is best known for two award-winning TV series: The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

She is survived by her husband Robert Levine.