Stats Reveal The First Names That Get The Most Right Swipes On Tinder

January 25, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: app, dating, men, names, Phone, Popular, right, stats, swipe, tinder, women

Online dating used to be incredibly taboo, now with the emergence of dating apps like Tinder, going out with someone you met online is becoming the norm.

There are plenty of tips and tricks to get the most attention and “right swipes” on Tinder, including wearing bright colors to stand out from the 72% of users who wear neutral colors, and smiling for your profile picture boosts your chances to get a right swipe by 14%.

It doesn’t hurt, either, to have one of these following names.  Stats from the app revealed the ten names that received the most right swipes for both men and women.

For Women, the ten names are :

1- Hannah

2- Emma

3- Lauren

4- Julia

5- Emily

6- Rachel

7- Samantha

8- Katie

9- Anna

10- Sara

And for men, the top ten names are:

1- Lucas

2- Ryan

3- Matthew

4- Nick

5- Josh

6- Brandon

7- Justin

8- Ben

9- Adam

10- Andrew

Via Women’s Health

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live