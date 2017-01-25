Trump Fan’s Tip Black Waitress $450 And Leave Beautiful Note

These men are giving Trump supporters a good name. While in town for the inauguration these Texas men stopped to eat at a local restaurant.

Their waitress, Rosalynd Harris, had just participated in the Women’s march.

Things could have gone badly but instead the men complimented the Harris. Then they left a $450 and an inspiring note.

The note reads:

“We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race. Not gender. Just American. God Bless!”

Via Elite Daily