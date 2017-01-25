Trump Saves On Cost Of Redecorating Oval Office With Previous Presidential Decor

President Trump’s budget cut plans include the Oval Office!

TMZ reports redecorating inside the Oval Office has begun, and with previously used presidential decor to save money.

President Trump replaced Obama’s red drapes with gold ones in storage from Bill Clinton’s presidency, which his wife Hillary chose in 1993. Hillary picked the color to make the Oval Office “more dynamic, to show energy.”

In addition, former President Ronald Reagan’s sunbeam rug has returned, plus former President George W. Bush’s gold brocade sofas.

