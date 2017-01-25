Trump Saves On Cost Of Redecorating Oval Office With Previous Presidential Decor

January 25, 2017 10:53 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Oval Office Decor, President Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, The Oval Office, The White House

President Trump’s budget cut plans include the Oval Office!

TMZ reports redecorating inside the Oval Office has begun, and with previously used presidential decor to save money.

President Trump replaced Obama’s red drapes with gold ones in storage from Bill Clinton’s presidency, which his wife Hillary chose in 1993. Hillary picked the color to make the Oval Office “more dynamic, to show energy.”

In addition, former President Ronald Reagan’s sunbeam rug has returned, plus former President George W. Bush’s gold brocade sofas.

What are your thoughts on the redecoration?

Click HERE to see more of the reused decor President Trump is utilizing.

 

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live