Ways The Women’s Clothing Industry Is Scamming Us

The Women’s Clothing industry can be a racket, and there cracked put together a great video to highlight just how bad things have gotten.
Here are a just a few of the ways we are getting scammed:
- The clothing is made incredibly cheaply with thin fabric.
- There is no standard for sizes. For example a 32 bust was a size 14 in 1037, a size 8 in 1967, and is a size 0 today. WTH?!
- Clothing that is designed to fall apart, too keep you buying new clothing.
