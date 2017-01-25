Ways The Women’s Clothing Industry Is Scamming Us

The Women’s Clothing industry can be a racket, and there cracked put together a great video to highlight just how bad things have gotten.

Here are a just a few of the ways we are getting scammed:

The clothing is made incredibly cheaply with thin fabric.

There is no standard for sizes. For example a 32 bust was a size 14 in 1037, a size 8 in 1967, and is a size 0 today. WTH?!

Clothing that is designed to fall apart, too keep you buying new clothing.

Get more of the reasons in the video above.