WikiHow Apologizes for Whitewashed Image of Beyoncé, Jay Z and Barack Obama

WikiHow had a lot of explaining to do following an image that surfaced on their website for an article titled, “How to Become a Congressman.” The article has since then updated and WiklHow has offered an apology on Twitter. That didn’t stop the Beyhive fan from taking a stand for their queen and people of color.

In a series of tweets, WikiHow stated, “when we saw the whitewashed image of Obama, Jay Z & Beyoncé, we were disgusted & ashamed. It never should have been on wikiHow.” WikiHow also went on to explain that the image was made three years ago by a team of illustrators who work together. “One person sketches, the other person colours,” and there was a lack of communication between the two. And a big lack of communication at that. The series of tweets ends with them vowing to communicate better in the future and also discussing the matter and encouraging diversity among illustrators to prevent situations such as this one from happening again.

1/ When we saw the whitewashed image of Obama, Jay Z & Beyoncé, we were disgusted & ashamed. It never should have been on wikiHow. https://t.co/tCIgpPpD2R — wikiHow (@wikiHow) January 24, 2017